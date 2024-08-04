Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 587.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 91,102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,269.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 281.3% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.43. 79,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,760. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

