Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.