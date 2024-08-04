Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

