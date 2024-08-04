Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $114,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $613.64. 3,523,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,496. The stock has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $656.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

