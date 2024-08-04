Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 255.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.22. 31,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,825. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

