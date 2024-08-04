Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.53.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $17.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.26. 4,528,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.49. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.