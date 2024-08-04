Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $10.96 on Friday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,127. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

