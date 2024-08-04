Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$136.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$123.00 to C$136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$123.87.

TSE:CP opened at C$109.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

