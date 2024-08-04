Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CNQ stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,756,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,471. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.
Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.35%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
