Canaccord Genuity Group Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$235.00 to C$255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$246.92.

WSP Global Stock Down 2.1 %

WSP Global stock opened at C$219.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$214.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.54.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

