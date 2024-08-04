Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 1,416,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,028. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

