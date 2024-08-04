Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,613 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Campbell Soup worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 3,713,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,116. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.