Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,589,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

