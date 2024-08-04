Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 565 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. 2,176,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.