Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 681.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 6,476,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,658. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

