Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,446,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,313. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

