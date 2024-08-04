Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 225 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

Revvity Stock Down 1.4 %

RVTY traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. 1,063,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,809. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

