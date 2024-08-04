Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 207 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,890,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IBB traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $144.17. 2,915,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.30. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

