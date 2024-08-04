Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 120 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma Kewalramani 15,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,865. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded down $11.32 on Friday, reaching $494.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,953. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.77. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.