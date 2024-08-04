Cambridge Trust Co. Has $99,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

