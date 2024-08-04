Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,413,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 85,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $197.88.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,295. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

