Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cabot to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY24 guidance at $6.65-6.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

