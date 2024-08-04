Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

BY stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,497 shares of company stock worth $1,031,053. Corporate insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

