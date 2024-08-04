Bush Investment Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 1,962,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

