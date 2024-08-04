Bush Investment Group LLC Acquires 181 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bush Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after buying an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.65. The stock had a trading volume of 984,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,872. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

