Burney Co. Sells 10,652 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 63.6% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Uniti Group stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

