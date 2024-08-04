Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

