Burney Co. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,947,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,963,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.26 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

