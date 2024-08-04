Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $129,483,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,037,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.81.

NYSE RVTY opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

