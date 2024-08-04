Burney Co. Buys Shares of 1,345 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $20,707,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,869.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,781,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $151.07 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

