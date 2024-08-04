Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Shares of BURL opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

