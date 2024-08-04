Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.58.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BAM opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.