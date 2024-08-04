Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 382.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,671. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

