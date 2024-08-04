Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zebra Technologies Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 607.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 153,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zebra Technologies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.