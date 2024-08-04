Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zebra Technologies Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.11 EPS.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $322.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 607.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 153,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22,943.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.