Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $277.08

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

