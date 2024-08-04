Brokerages Set Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) PT at $35.80

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
KYTX opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($12.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
