Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) PT at $14.58

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.