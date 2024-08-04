Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.97. 655,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,736. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.99 and a 52-week high of $216.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.