BrightView (NYSE:BV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 829,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BrightView alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.