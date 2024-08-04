BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 669.08% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 281,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,790. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $886.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66.
BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
