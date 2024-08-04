Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance
BFAM stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFAM
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.