Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

BFAM stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.43.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

