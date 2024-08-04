Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $16.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

