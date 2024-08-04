Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,345 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

