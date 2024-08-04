Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $283,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,585,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.