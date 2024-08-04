Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $188,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 129.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ STX traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,845. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

