Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Western Digital Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 13,250,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,047. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

