Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 586 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $20.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.17. 2,729,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,513. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.70 and a 200 day moving average of $528.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

