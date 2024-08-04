Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWD stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,819. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

