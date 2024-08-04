Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 10,667 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $4,956,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS XBAP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

