Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after buying an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.
MetLife Trading Down 6.9 %
MET traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.56. 6,766,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
